Jenburkt Pharma share price jumps 18% on plan to launch COVID-19 drug

Jenburkt Pharma share price added 18 percent intraday on July 21 after the company announced a plan to launch tablets for treating COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms.
The company planned to launch Favipiravir 200 mg tablets, as per a BSE release.
At 1215 hours, Jenburkt Pharma was quoting at Rs 422.40, up Rs 24.85, or 6.25 percent, on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 559 and 52-week low of Rs 243.20 on July 25, 2019 and March 19, 2020, respectively.It is trading 24.44 percent below its 52-week high and 73.68 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 12:32 pm