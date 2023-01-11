 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jefferies sees big pharma firms getting bigger, lists Sun Pharma, Syngene as top picks

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

The USD 27 billion domestic pharma industry has structural growth drivers in place and well-placed to achieve low double-digit growth in the coming years.

Jefferies has listed Sun Pharmaceuticals and Syngene as its top picks and downgraded Biocon, Cipla and Laurus Labs in its latest report on the pharma sector.

The global brokerage firm believes that domestic formulation and Contract Research Organizations (CRO) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) have structural growth drivers while generics is tactical. It rates Sun Pharma and Syngene with the 'buy' tags.

Indian pharma industry: Big gets bigger

The $27 billion domestic pharma industry has structural growth drivers in place and well-placed to achieve low double-digit growth in the coming years. Increased spend on medicines as the population starts to age in the coming decade and a rising share of chronic ailments such as cardiac, diabetes, and cancer should help sustain double-digit growth.

Jefferies expects big companies and big brands to become bigger as consolidation gathers pace in this sector. For chronic focused companies, it expects Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) margins to improve gradually.

Outsourcing theme is a multi-decade opportunity