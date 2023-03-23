Jefferies sees 10% downside for Asian Paints. Here's why

New entrant Grasim could give India’s paint giant Asian Paints the blues. Competition from Grasim is set to emerge in just 12 months, which clouds the medium-term growth outlook for Asian Paints, financial services firm Jefferies has said. It has an “underperform” rating on the stock with the target set at Rs 2,500 a share.

At 2 pm, Asian Paints was quoting at Rs 2,792.55 on the National Stock Exchange, down 1.6 percent from the previous close. It was among the top losers on the Nifty and the Sensex.

Follow our market blog for all the market action

"Any potential tailwind from input price deflation is an opportunity to sell," said Jefferies in its report.

Moneycontrol News