Jefferies retains 'buy' call on Sun Pharma with 26% upside, stays bullish on Concert deal

Mar 14, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST

Jefferies expects Sun Pharma to leverage its existing field force to market this product and incremental spend will largely be towards promotion of the product. It forecasts that Deuruxolitinib can achieve sales of around USD 765 million in the US + EU market by 2031.

Global research and broking firm Jefferies maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock with target of Rs 1,200 per share, an upside of around 26 percent from current market price.

According to Jefferies, Sun Pharma's acquisition of Concert adds a complementary derma product to the existing specialty portfolio. It feels that strong efficacy against competing drugs and leveraging existing infrastructure should result in peak global sales of $850 million by 2031 translating into pre-tax net present value (NPV) of Rs 64 per share. Incremental R&D spend is unlikely to be a major drag on FY24-25 profitability, the brokerage firm said.