App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeevan Scientific share price up 10% as USFDA concludes audit with no observations

This audit was to access and approve the bioequivalence studies conducted by the company for pharmaceutical companies across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jeevan Scientific Technology share price rose 10 percent intraday on January 24 after the US drug regulator concluded an audit of its Hyderabad facility with no observations.

The US Food and Drug Administration conducted an unannounced audit of bioanalytical unit in Hyderabad to review the BA/BE studies. The auditors started the review on January 20, 2020 and completed on January 24.

The audit concluded with "No Observations" and auditors were pleased with the procedures, he said.

Close

This audit was to access and approve the bioequivalence studies conducted by the company for pharmaceutical companies across the globe.

related news

At 1344 hours, Jeevan Scientific Technology was quoting at Rs 21.00, up Rs 2.05, or 10.82 percent.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 02:14 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jeevan Scientific Technology

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.