Jeevan Scientific share price up 10% as USFDA concludes audit with no observations

Jeevan Scientific Technology share price rose 10 percent intraday on January 24 after the US drug regulator concluded an audit of its Hyderabad facility with no observations.

The US Food and Drug Administration conducted an unannounced audit of bioanalytical unit in Hyderabad to review the BA/BE studies. The auditors started the review on January 20, 2020 and completed on January 24.

The audit concluded with "No Observations" and auditors were pleased with the procedures, he said.

This audit was to access and approve the bioequivalence studies conducted by the company for pharmaceutical companies across the globe.