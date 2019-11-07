App
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JB Chemicals share price gains 6% as board to consider buyback on Nov 12

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share prices of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals have added more than 6 percent in the early trade on November 7 as the company is going to consider buyback of its shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on November 12 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on September 30.

The board will also consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares by the company and other matters incidental thereto in the said meeting.

At 09:24 hrs, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 383.50, up Rs 21.90, or 6.06 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 411.00 and its 52-week low Rs 288.00 on September 13, 2019 and October 23, 2018 respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.72 percent below its 52-week high and 33.12 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 09:41 am

