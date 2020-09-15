172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|jb-chemicals-share-gain-8-after-q1-profit-jumps-92-5840341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last few hours left to claim benefits worth ₹15,000. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro to avail.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JB Chemicals share gains 10%, hits 52-week high after Q1 profit jumps 92%

Consolidated net revenue of JB Chemicals stood at Rs 522.28 crore, which was up 17.07 percent YoY from Rs 446.11 crore in Q1FY20.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals share price jumped over 10 percent intraday on September 15, a day after the company declared its Q1 results.

The consolidated net profit of the company was reported at Rs 119.5 crore up by 92.4 percent, as compared to Q1 FY20 when it had reported Rs 62.11 crore. The net profit margin in Q1 FY21 came in at 22.88 percent, up 8.96 percent YoY.

Consolidated net revenue of JB Chemicals stood at Rs 522.28 crore, which was up 17.07 percent YoY from Rs 446.11 crore in Q1 FY20. EBITDA stood at Rs 155.41 crore in Q1 FY21 which jumped 61.94 percent YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 29.76 percent up by 8.25 percent YoY.

Close

The stock was trading at Rs 915.60, up Rs 85.50, or 10.30 percent at 11:28 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 965.

related news

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages and FII / FPI or institutions are increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 10:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #JB Chemicals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.