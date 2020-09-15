JB Chemicals share gains 10%, hits 52-week high after Q1 profit jumps 92%

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals share price jumped over 10 percent intraday on September 15, a day after the company declared its Q1 results.

The consolidated net profit of the company was reported at Rs 119.5 crore up by 92.4 percent, as compared to Q1 FY20 when it had reported Rs 62.11 crore. The net profit margin in Q1 FY21 came in at 22.88 percent, up 8.96 percent YoY.

Consolidated net revenue of JB Chemicals stood at Rs 522.28 crore, which was up 17.07 percent YoY from Rs 446.11 crore in Q1 FY20. EBITDA stood at Rs 155.41 crore in Q1 FY21 which jumped 61.94 percent YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 29.76 percent up by 8.25 percent YoY.

The stock was trading at Rs 915.60, up Rs 85.50, or 10.30 percent at 11:28 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 965.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages and FII / FPI or institutions are increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

