App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JB Chemicals, Granules share price up 2-4% on USFDA approval

Granules has a total of 27 ANDA approvals from US FDA (25 Final approvals and 2 tentative approvals).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Q. The Drug controller general of India has allowed restricted use of Kaletra the combination of medications lopinavir and ritonavir, for treating those affected by novel coronavirus after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) sought an emergency approval for the same. Use of Kaletra was allowed based on the fact that previous studies suggested Kaletra, as effective in preventing SARS from maturing and replicating. It has already achieved good results in China and Japan in curing Coronavirus. What was Lopinavir and Ritonavir originally used for?
Q. The Drug controller general of India has allowed restricted use of Kaletra the combination of medications lopinavir and ritonavir, for treating those affected by novel coronavirus after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) sought an emergency approval for the same. Use of Kaletra was allowed based on the fact that previous studies suggested Kaletra, as effective in preventing SARS from maturing and replicating. It has already achieved good results in China and Japan in curing Coronavirus. What was Lopinavir and Ritonavir originally used for?
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares price of JB Chemicals and Granules India gained 2 percent and 4 percent respectively after the companies received US FDA approval.

US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved JB Chemicals' abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Carbamazepine Extended-Release Tablets USP 100 mg, 200 mg and 400 mg. (for treatment of Epilepsy and Trigeminal Neuralgia).

The product is a generic version of Tegretol XR tablet in the same strength of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Close

The Company plans to commercialise this product in Q3 of this financial year and is expected to boost the Company's US sales.

related news

USFDA has also approved the ANDA filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI), a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India for Vigabatrin for Oral Solution USP, 500 mg.

It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Sabril (vigabatrin) for Oral Solution, 500 mg, of Lundbeck Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Granules now has a total of 27 ANDA approvals from US FDA (25 Final approvals and 2 tentative approvals).

At 09:30 hrs, Granules India was quoting at Rs 173.75, up Rs 6.45, or 3.86 percent and JB Chemicals was quoting at Rs 559, up Rs 6.35, or 1.15 percent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Granules India #JB Chemicals

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.