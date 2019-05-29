Jaypee Infratech surges 5% after Adani Group submits bid

Shares of Jaypee Infratech surged nearly 5 percent intraday on May 29 after Adani Group submitted a non-binding bid for the beleaguered company.

According to sources, Adani Group will pay Rs 500 crore upfront in cash along with other fund infusions of Rs 1,700 crore to complete the project for homebuyers.

The Gautam Adani-led conglomerate's bid is much higher than the offer made by NBCC, and also comes free of any conditions.

In its latest offer, NBCC proposed an infusion of Rs 200 crore equity capital, transfer of 950 acres of land worth Rs 5,000 crore as well as Yamuna Expressway to banks and completion of flats construction by July 2023 in order to settle an outstanding claim of Rs 23,723 crore of financial creditors.

The Rs 500 crore upfront payment includes the total cost of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), Rs 23 crore in payment to unsecured financial creditors and payment to workmen.

Moneycontrol is yet to verify the details of the offer from Adani Group as well as the resolution professional (IRP).

At 0956 hrs, Jaypee Infratech was quoting Rs 2, up 4.71 percent on the BSE.