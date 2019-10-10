App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jaypee Infratech locked at upper circuit as govt likely to waive off tax

There were pending buy orders of 643,382 shares, with no sellers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Jaypee Infratech are locked at the upper circuit on October 10 after there have been reports of the government waiving off the tax claims against the company.


The government is likely to waive off the tax claims of Rs 33,000 crore against Jaypee. The tax department's claim of Rs 33,000 crore pending tax dues is not tenable, government sources told to CNBC-TV18.

There were pending buy orders of 643,382 shares, with no sellers available.

The share price declined 47 percent in the last six months.

Close

Also read - Government to submit resolution plan for Jaypee Infratech before SC soon: Sources

related news

At 11:55 hrs, Jaypee Infratech was quoting at Rs 1.22, up Rs 0.05 or 4.27 percent, on the BSE.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 12:17 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.