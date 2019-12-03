Jaypee Infra share price locked in upper circuit after Yes Bank files insolvency petition

Jaypee Infratech share price was locked in upper circuit after Yes Bank filed an insolvency petition against its subsidiary Jaypee Healthcare before the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

There were pending buy orders of 604,179 shares, with no sellers available.

Jaypee Infratech is under corporate insolvency resolution process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

A meeting of committee of creditors of Jaypee Infratech is planned for December 7.