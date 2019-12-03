App
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jaypee Infra share price locked in upper circuit after Yes Bank files insolvency petition

A meeting of the committee of creditors of Jaypee Infratech is to be held on December 7.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Jaypee Infratech share price was locked in upper circuit after Yes Bank filed an insolvency petition against its subsidiary Jaypee Healthcare before the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

There were pending buy orders of 604,179 shares, with no sellers available.

Jaypee Infratech is under corporate insolvency resolution process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

A meeting of committee of creditors of Jaypee Infratech is planned for December 7.

At 1121 hours, Jaypee Infratech was quoting at Rs 1.54, up Rs 0.07, or 4.76 percent, and Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 60.90, down Rs 3.15, or 4.92 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Dec 3, 2019 11:29 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jaypee Infratech

