Jay Bharat Maruti slips 5% on weak Q3 numbers

Shares of Jay Bharat Maruti slipped 5 percent intraday Wednesday after company reported weak set of numbers for Q3FY19.

The company's Q3 net profit fell 24 percent to Rs 11.22 crore versus Rs 14 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company rose to Rs 458 crore versus Rs 435 crore.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 597.40 and 52-week low Rs 276 on 16 January, 2018 and 26 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 51.29 percent below its 52-week high and 5.43 percent above its 52-week low.