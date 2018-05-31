App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jamna Auto Industries up nearly 3% as company signs agreement with Tinsley Bridge

The company has entered into a technology transfer and technical assistance agreement with Tinsley Bridge (TBL), UK for transfer of TBL's extralite spring technology and special steel technology to the company.

Shares of Jamna Auto Industries added nearly 3 percent intraday Thursday as company signed technology transfer agreement with Tinsley Bridge.

The company has entered into a technology transfer and technical assistance agreement with Tinsley Bridge (TBL), UK for transfer of TBL's extralite spring technology and special steel technology to the company.

The Tinsley Bridge is located in Sheffield, UK and is highly accredited engineering and manufacturing group in the automotive, nuclear, rail, defence, renewables, machine knives and energy sectors.

The technology from TBL will enable the company to manufacture high stress, lighter springs with increased life for the commercial vehicles.

At 11:02 hrs Jamna Auto Industries was quoting at Rs 94.65, up Rs 1.30, or 1.39 percent on the BSE.

In the last 9-month the share price increased by 104 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on May 31, 2018 11:10 am

