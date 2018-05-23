Jain Irrigation up 1%, to execute integrated drip irrigation project in Vidarbha region

Share price of Jain Irrigation Systems added 1.5 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of project win worth Rs 240 crore from Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation Nagpur.

The company is going to execute integrated drip irrigation project in Vidarbha region.

The said project is based on pioneered concept of company Jalgaon i.e. resource to root.

This project is likely to improve the water use efficiency from current 35 percent to 90 percent and we are proud to be selected as the agency to implement the project, said Ajit B Jain, joint managing director of Jain Irrigation.

At 10:02 hrs Jain Irrigation Systems was quoting at Rs 102.40, up Rs 1.40, or 1.39 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil