Jain Irrigation Systems rises 3% on acquisition of Belgium company

Shares of Jain Irrigation Systems added nearly 3 percent intraday Tuesday as its subsidiary has acquired Belgium-based Innovafood N V.

Jain Farm Fresh Foods, a subsidiary of comapny through its multi generation wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium has acquired 100 percent stake in Innovafood N V. Belgium and its affiliate companies.

This acquisition will help Jain Farm Fresh Foods to get one step closer to the market, have direct presence in large food ingredients market, bring cost efficiencies by optimizing supply chain and provide market access and further value addition opportunities in food ingredients market directly, company said in release.

No government of regulatory approvals are required to complete this transaction.

Anil Jain, Chairman of Jain Farm Fresh Foods said, "We are delighted to be able to make this investment in a very dynamic, growth-oriented company. Innovafood and Jain have enjoyed a very close relationship in the past. We are looking forward to see Innovafood become much larger entity under Jain umbrella."

At 09:50 hrs Jain Irrigation Systems was quoting at Rs 122.20, up Rs 2.25, or 1.88 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil