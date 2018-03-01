App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 27, 2018 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jain Irrigation Systems rises 3% on acquisition of Belgium company

Jain Farm Fresh Foods, a subsidiary of comapny through its multi generation wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium has acquired 100 percent stake in Innovafood N V. Belgium and its affiliate companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Jain Irrigation Systems added nearly 3 percent intraday Tuesday as its subsidiary has acquired Belgium-based Innovafood N V.

Jain Farm Fresh Foods, a subsidiary of comapny through its multi generation wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium has acquired 100 percent stake in Innovafood N V. Belgium and its affiliate companies.

This acquisition will help Jain Farm Fresh Foods to get one step closer to the market, have direct presence in large food ingredients market, bring cost efficiencies by optimizing supply chain and provide market access and further value addition opportunities in food ingredients market directly, company said in release.

No government of regulatory approvals are required to complete this transaction.

related news

Anil Jain, Chairman of Jain Farm Fresh Foods said, "We are delighted to be able to make this investment in a very dynamic, growth-oriented company. Innovafood and Jain have enjoyed a very close relationship in the past. We are looking forward to see Innovafood become much larger entity under Jain umbrella."

graph_jainirrigation

At 09:50 hrs Jain Irrigation Systems was quoting at Rs 122.20, up Rs 2.25, or 1.88 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC