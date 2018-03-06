Jain Irrigation Systems rises 2% on order win of Rs 287.6 crore

Share price of Jain Irrigation Systems rose 2.5 percent intraday Tuesday as the company bagged an order worth Rs 287.66 crore.

Jain Irrigation Systems has bagged order for integrated irrigation solution project in Karnataka. Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam, a division of water resources department of Karnataka, has placed this order on the company through national competitive bidding, company said in release.

Under this project water is lifted from Upper Bhadra Canal and provision of irrigation through drip irrigation system to 16193 acre along with filling of 59 tanks will be undertaken under single work in Tarikere taluka of Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka.

The company is expecting to complete the said project in 24 months.

At 10:00 hrs Jain Irrigation Systems was quoting at Rs 114.20, up Rs 2.70, or 2.42 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 150.40 and 52-week low Rs 82.80 on 29 January, 2018 and 24 May, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.07 percent below its 52-week high and 37.92 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil