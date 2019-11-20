J Kumar Infraprojects share price gains 6% after promoter acquires additional stake

The share price gained 40 percent in the last 9 months.
J Kumar Infraprojects share price gained more than 6 percent intraday on November 20 after company promoters acquired additional stake in the company.
The company promoters acquired additional 0.4 percent stake (3,00,000 equity shares) in the company via open market.
Promoter total stake in the company has increased from 44.13 percent to 44.52 percent.
The share price gained 40 percent in the last 9 months.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 181 and 52-week low Rs 104 on 28 May, 2019 and 01 February, 2019, respectively.
At 15:10 hrs J Kumar Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 167.15, up Rs 7.30, or 4.57 percent on the BSE.