    J Kumar Infraprojects share gains on bagging Rs 2,030-crore orders

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 231 and a 52-week low of Rs 149.05 on July 26, 2021 and October 29, 2021, respectively

    Moneycontrol News
    March 09, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST
     
     
    J Kumar Infraprojects share price rose 5 percent intraday on March 9 after the company received orders worth Rs 2,030 crore.

    "J Kumar Infraprojects has received work order from M/s. Pune Municipal Corporation for Development of Mula Mutha River from Bund Garden Bridge to Mundhwa (Stretch 10 and 11) under Pune River Rejuvenation Project and Construction & Development of Riverside Road from Bund Garden Bridge to Mundhwa (Right Hand Side) on Public Private Partnership Module against Development Credit Note awarded amounting to Rs 604,75,33,736 crore," company said in its release.

    "Also company(got) letter of acceptance for the execution the contract DC-08: design and construction of Twin Tunnel (Up & Down Line) by Shield TBM, Cut and Cover Tunnel box and four Underground stations namely Aerocity, Mahipalpur, Vasant Kunj and Kishangarh with Entry/Exits & Connecting subways from chainage (-) 760 mt. to 5356.285 mt. of Aerocity to Tughlakabad Corridor of Phase-IV of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation worth Rs 1426,99,50,000 crore and USD 2,45,00,000."

    At 2.49 pm, J Kumar Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 166, up Rs 6.20, or 3.88 percent on the BSE.

    It is trading 28.14 percent below its 52-week high and 11.37 percent above its 52-week low.
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #J Kumar Infraprojects
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 03:03 pm
