you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

J Kumar Infraprojects rises 4% as co bags order worth Rs 444.98 cr

The contract includes part design and construction of viaduct and 3 elevated stations viz, IIT Powai, Kanjur Mark and Vikhroli (EEH).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of J Kumar Infraprojects added 4 percent in the early trade on Friday as company received order worth Rs 444.98 crore from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 129.90 and an intraday low of Rs 126.

The contract includes part design and construction of viaduct and 3 elevated stations viz, IIT Powai, Kanjur Mark and Vikhroli (EEH).

At 09:36 hrs J Kumar Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 127.50, up Rs 2.60, or 2.08 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 375.00 and 52-week low Rs 104.00 on 14 February, 2018 and 01 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 66 percent below its 52-week high and 22.6 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Feb 15, 2019 09:43 am

