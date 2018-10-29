J Kumar Infraprojects rises 2% on LoA of Rs 275 crore from MMRDA

Share price of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 2.7 percent intraday Monday after company received letter of acceptance (LoA) from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The company received LoA from MMRDA for design and construction of elevated road between Mulund - Airoli Creek Bridge (Airoli End) and Thane Belapur Road for Rs 275,90,00,000.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 118.

At 11:30 hrs J Kumar Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 123.65, up Rs 3.10, or 2.57 percent on the BSE.