App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

J Kumar Infraprojects rises 2% on LoA of Rs 275 crore from MMRDA

The company received LoA from MMRDA for design and construction of elevated road between Mulund - Airoli Creek Bridge (Airoli End) and Thane Belapur Road for Rs 275,90,00,000.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 2.7 percent intraday Monday after company received letter of acceptance (LoA) from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The company received LoA from MMRDA for design and construction of elevated road between Mulund - Airoli Creek Bridge (Airoli End) and Thane Belapur Road for Rs 275,90,00,000.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 118.

At 11:30 hrs J Kumar Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 123.65, up Rs 3.10, or 2.57 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 11:38 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.