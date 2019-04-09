J Kumar Infra slips nearly 2% on cancellation of work order

Shares of J Kumar Infraprojects slipped nearly 2 percent intraday on April 9 after the cancellation of work order worth Rs 178.7 crore.

The company in its press release said that it has received a letter from Public Work Department, Housing Development Division, New Delhi stating that the work order worth Rs 178.7 crore has been abandon and foreclose due to uncertainty involved getting forest clearance from Ridge Management Board and also change in the usage of land which is beyond the control of department.

At 1322 hours, J Kumar Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 151, down Rs 1.85, or 1.21 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 303 and 52-week low Rs 104 on 24 April, 2018 and 01 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 50.56 percent below its 52-week high and 44.04 percent above its 52-week low.