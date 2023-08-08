J Kumar Infra shares scale 52-week high on reporting 18% growth in Q1 profit

At 3.00 pm, J Kumar Infraprojects stock was quoting at Rs 392.45, up 4.65 percent or Rs 17.45.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of J Kumar Infraprojects hit a 52-week high on Tuesday after the company reported an 18 percent on-year rise in net profit to Rs 73 crore for the June quarter of FY24.

At 3pm, the J Kumar Infraprojects stock was quoting Rs 392.45, up 4.65 percent, or Rs 17.45.

In its results for Q1FY24, the company reported a 14 percent on-year rise in its revenue from operations at Rs 1,131 crore for Q1FY24 as against Rs 994 crore reported in Q1FY23. Its EBITDA (earnings-before-interest-taxes-depreciation and ammortisation) margin was marginally up by 20 basis points to 14.3 percent in the quarter under review.

The metro projects segment, which accounts for more than half of its revenues, saw a 25 percent YoY quarterly revenue growth at Rs 588 crore. The revenue from flyover-bridges-roads-and-tunnel segment recorded a 2 percent on-year dip to Rs 475.02 crore for the quarter under review.

The order book of the company as reported in the investor presentation is valued at Rs 14,351 crore. The company has set a target of raising the order book valuations to Rs 20,000 crore by FY27.

The project awarding gained momentum during the current financial year. "We have so far received orders worth Rs 3,570 crore in the current financial year. We believe that the momentum will accelerate further in months to come,” said Managing Director Kamal J Gupta. “Though we have guided for order booking in excess of Rs 5,000 crore during FY 24, the current momentum suggests that we will have to revise the same significantly upward.”

J Kumar Infraprojects is engaged in the business of contract-based execution of infrastructure projects. The company works with civic bodies such as the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Mumbai Metro, MMRDA along with central agencies such as NHAI.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.