J Kumar Infra jumps 5% as JV wins Rs 681-crore project

J Kumar Infraprojects shares jumped 5 percent intraday on September 6 after the company bagged a Rs 681-crore project.

In a release to the BSE, the company said it received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) to design and construct a coastal road from Amra Marg to MTHL junction, including the airport link at Navi Mumbai, for Rs 681.63 crore in the name of J Kumar-JM Mhatre (JV).

The company has a 60 percent share, i.e. Rs 408.98 crore, in JV.

At 1242 hours, J Kumar Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 120.60, up Rs 4.25, or 3.65 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 268.40 on September 17, 2018 and 52-week low of Rs 104.00 on February 1, 2019.