ITI gains 2% on record turnover of Rs 2,051cr for FY19

Shares of ITI gained 2.7 percent intraday Monday after company achieved record turnover for the financial year 2019.

The company reported the turnover of Rs 2,051 crore (unaudited) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019 against Rs 1,703 crore for the financial year 2017-18, company said in press release.

The company has posted 20 percent growth in revenue during 2018-19 as compared to 5.7 percent during 2017-18.

At 11:02 hrs ITI was quoting at Rs 101.35, up Rs 1.55, or 1.55 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 137.90 and 52-week low Rs 69.40 on 12 April, 2018 and 09 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 26.36 percent below its 52-week high and 46.33 percent above its 52-week low.