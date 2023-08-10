ITD Cementation shares hit 52-week high on contract win in Bangladesh

ITD Cementation India

ITD Cementation India shares rose nearly 8 percent in the early trade on August 10 hitting a 52-week high of Rs 214.10 after the company's joint venture secured a contract in Bangladesh.

ITD Cementation India, in a joint venture with Transrail Lighting Limited, has won a contract from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Ltd. (PGCB) to provide turnkey services for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of Package-01, Lot-03 - the Jamuna river crossing portion of Bogura-Kaliakair 400 kV double circuit transmission line.

The order is worth approximately $205 million, with ITD Cementation's share at 75% excluding taxes and duties.

The company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 52.33 crore in Q1FY24, compared to Rs 30.18 crore in the same quarter last year.

It posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 1,833 crore, up 67%. Meanwhile, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose 74% YoY to Rs 174 crore.

ITD Cementation India Limited is an engineering and construction firm undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure and EPC business. It is operating in India for nine decades with an established presence in segments like maritime structures, Mass Rapid Transit Systems, airports, hydroelectric power, tunnels, dam, highways, among others.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.