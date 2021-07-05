ITD Cementation share price rises 7% on Rs 585-crore order wins

live bse live

ITD Cementation India share price added more than 7 percent intraday on July 5 after the company secured two orders worth Rs 585 crore.

The company secured an order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited for the development and construction of Dream City Depot including Metro Bhavan and associated Electrical & Mechanical works for the Surat Metro Rail Project, Phase-1.

It got an order from the Military Engineer Services for construction of Aero Space Museum at Air Force Station in Palam, Delhi.

At 1327 hours, ITD Cementation India was quoting at Rs 87.75, up Rs 4.85, or 5.85 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 94.45 on March 5, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 42 on August 10, 2020. It is trading 7.09 percent below its 52-week high and 108.93 percent above its 52-week low.