MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

ITD Cementation share price rises 7% on Rs 585-crore order wins

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 94.45 on March 5, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 42 on August 10, 2020.

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 01:47 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ITD Cementation India share price added more than 7 percent intraday on July 5 after the company secured two orders worth Rs 585 crore.

The company secured an order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited for the development and construction of Dream City Depot including Metro Bhavan and associated Electrical & Mechanical works for the Surat Metro Rail Project, Phase-1.

It got an order from the Military Engineer Services for construction of Aero Space Museum at Air Force Station in Palam, Delhi.

At 1327 hours, ITD Cementation India was quoting at Rs 87.75, up Rs 4.85, or 5.85 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 94.45 on March 5, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 42 on August 10, 2020. It is trading 7.09 percent below its 52-week high and 108.93 percent above its 52-week low.

Close
itd
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #ITD Cementation India
first published: Jul 5, 2021 01:47 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.