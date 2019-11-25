App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITD Cementation share price locked at upper circuit on order wins

There were pending buy orders of 19,645 shares, with no sellers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
ITD Cementation share price is locked at the five percent upper circuit on November 25 after the company bagged orders valued over Rs 3,400 crore from various government entities.

The company received letters of acceptance (LoA) from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for design and construction of underground structures (tunnels and four stations) from South of Tannery Road Station to North Ramp including allied works in Reach-6 line of Bangalore Metro Rail Project, Phase-2.

The company received 3 LoAs from IRCON International for tunnelling works on Sivok (West Bengal) to Rangpo (Sikkim) new single broad gauge railway line project comprising construction of six tunnels.

Close

It received other LoA from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, which includes construction of sewer tunnel and allied works along SV Road by segmental tunnelling method.

There were pending buy orders of 19,645 shares, with no sellers available.

At 14:35 hrs ITD Cementation India was quoting at Rs 65.95, up Rs 3.10, or 4.93 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 25, 2019 02:37 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

