ITD Cementation locked in upper circuit on order win

ITD Cementation India share price locked at 5 percent upper circuit on December 27 after the company received first overseas maritime assignment of USD 80 million.

"Our Company has received a letter of intent for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of Container Berth, Backup Yard Phase - I, Building and Utilities for Adani Yangon International Terminal Company Limited in Myanmar aggregating to USD 80 million," company said in release.

The award of this project is a testimony of our expertise and credentials in the execution and construction of Maritime Structures and Specialist Engineering in EPC Projects and is a step towards our endeavour to look for opportunities beyond Indian borders.

There were pending buy orders of 45,014 shares, with no sellers available.

At 15:20 hrs ITD Cementation India was quoting at Rs 50.85, up Rs 2.40 on the BSE.