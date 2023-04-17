 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ITC tops Rs 400, analysts see 10% upside while investors eye Rs 500

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 17, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

ITC has gained 48 percent over the year, making it the best-performing Nifty50 stock. After hitting a low of 28 percent in June 2020, the company's operating margins steadily improved to 38 percent in the December quarter of FY23

Diversified conglomerate ITC shares finally went past the Rs 400 mark on April 17, having gained more than 20 percent in 2023. Meme community's favourite and a darling of investors, ITC's 48 percent rise over the past year has made it the best-performing Nifty 50 stock.

At 1.45 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 401 on the NSE, higher by 1.3 percent from the previous close even as the benchmarks were down almost a percent each with IT stocks pulling down the market.

ITC is above all its key moving averages. Strong cigarette sales, a rebound in the hotel segment's earnings and a consistent performance by the FMCG portfolio have kept the stock upbeat.