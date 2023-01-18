 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ITC stock price rises on news of buying out health food maker Sproutlife

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

The cigarette maker said it plans to acquire 100 percent of Sproutlife in multiple tranches.

ITC, the breakout stock of last year, saw some buying on January 18 after the company announced acquisition of Sproutlife Foods Private Limited, the makers of Yoga Bar, a health food.

The cigarettes-to-hotel conglomerate said it plans to acquire 100 percent of Sproutlife in multiple tranches. It will pick up 47.5 percent in the company in two tranches for investments of Rs 175 crore and Rs 80 crore by 2025.

The price for the rest of the stake is yet to be fixed. It will be determined based on pre-agreed valuation criteria, within three months from the date on which Sproutlife provides the audited financial statements for the financial year ending on March 31, 2026.

Suhasini Sampath, co-founder of Sproutlife, said the company deals in products offering high gross margins. Its gross margin is in the range of 40-50 percent, he said.

ITC has been criticised time and again for comparatively lower margins for its FMCG portfolio. The addition of a high-margin product to its portfolio will definitely be a help.

Sampath said he was excited about having access to ITC’s strong distribution network. “ITC will help us in improving logistics,” he told CNBC-TV18.