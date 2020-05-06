App
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 11:43 AM IST

ITC shares tumble 6% on reports of govt offloading entire stake in the company

Media report stated that the Centre is reportedly looking to raise Rs 22,000 crore by selling its stake in ITC which it holds through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India.

Share price FMCG major ITC tumbled 6 percent intraday on May 6 after media report stated that the centre is reportedly looking to raise Rs 22,000 crore by selling its stake in ITC (7.94 pecent) which it holds through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI), in a bulk deal on the exchanges.

The government is looking to complete the transaction by end of the first or second week of May, says a report by The Economic Times.

The report adds that mutual fund (MF) houses and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) are also expected to participate.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.70 times and was quoting at Rs 163.70, down Rs 10.20, or 5.87 percent at 11:00 hours. It was also the top Sensex loser on May 6.

“The proposed transaction is expected at a marginal discount of 2-3 percent to underlying trading price on the transaction date,” the source told the paper, adding that the government is expected to “exit completely” from ITC.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne ITC witnessed a decline in net profit with a falling profit margin (QoQ). It also indicates weak momentum with price below short, medium and long term averages with the technical rating being very bearish.

First Published on May 6, 2020 11:43 am

#Buzzing Stocks #ITC

