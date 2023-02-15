ITC shares dip 2% on turning ex-dividend

The share price of ITC dipped 2 percent in the morning session on February 15, the record date for the diversified conglomerate's interim dividend. The slide came after the stock rallied 3 percent in the previous session.

Earlier this month, ITC announced an interim dividend of Rs 6 per ordinary share for the financial year ending on March 31, 2023.

The dividend will be paid between March 3 and March 5, the company said.

At 10 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 379 on the National Stock Exchange, down 1.8 percent. The stock has rallied 14 percent this year.

