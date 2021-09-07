ITC share price rises after global brokerage retains buy, sees 24% upside

live bse live

ITC share price jumped over 2 percent in the morning session on September 7 after CLSA maintained a "buy" call on the stock with the target at Rs 265 per share.

The brokerage firm is of the view that the FMCG business is firmly on the path for a profitable scale-up. It expects its FMCG business to deliver a 31 percent EBITDA CAGR over FY20-24, a CNBC-TV18 report said.

"Unlike in the past, inorganic growth should offer an additional growth lever. The valuation is compelling with record-high PE discount to FMCG average and a 6 percent dividend yield," it added.

The stock was trading at Rs 213.70, up Rs 4.35, or 2.08 percent at 1037 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 214.25 and an intraday low of Rs 210.20.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 1,373,937 shares, compared to its five-day average of 592,099 shares, an increase of 132.05 percent.

The company’s chairman and managing director Sanjiv Puri told shareholders at their 110th Annual General Meeting (AGM) that digital and sustainability, the two defining trends of the new normal, are going to be ITC’s focus in the years ahead and the company will continue to explore opportunities anchored at the intersection of these two.

The FMCG business’s gross revenue and profit after tax for FY21 stood at over Rs 48,000 crore and Rs. 13,000 crore, respectively.

“Sustained investments are being made to build and strengthen ITC’s world-class Indian brands, which will derive fresh impetus from the strategic revitalisation of the FMCG businesses as well as the synergies of ITC’s institutional strengths, to realise our aspiration to be India’s number 1 FMCG company,” Puri said.

