ITC share price gains after CLSA upgrades stock to outperform, raises target to Rs 255

CLSA believes that the cigarette business is trading at an implied PE of 10x which is significantly below base case.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 12:29 PM IST
 
 
ITC share price was up over 2 percent intraday on December 9 after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to 'outperform' from 'neutral'.

The global research firm has upgraded the stock from neutral to outperform and has also raised the target to Rs 255 from Rs 200 per share, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The research firm is of the view that FMCG is on the path to acceptable margin with FY21 margin likely at 9 percent. It sees 12 percent margin in the next 5 years.

CLSA believes that the cigarette business is trading at an implied PE of 10x which is significantly below base case.

The stock was trading at s 207.20, up Rs 4.75, or 2.35 percent at 11:17 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 207.40 and an intraday low of Rs 204.60. The scrip was also the top index gainer.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #ITC
first published: Dec 9, 2020 11:37 am

