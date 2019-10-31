App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | ITC, ICICI, Bandhan Bank among top 10 buying ideas that can return 10-60%

Here are 10 stocks in which brokerages have buy rating and are likely to give 10-60 return in next 1 year.

Rakesh Patil
Benchmark indices are inching towards their all-time high level with Sensex reclaimed the 40,000 mark and Nifty also ended above 11,800 on October 30 as the buying seen in the selected PSU banks, FMCG, IT, Infra and energy stocks. Here are 10 stocks in which brokerages have buy rating and are likely to give 10-60 return in next 1 year:
1/11

The benchmark index BSE Sensex on October 31 hit fresh record high of 40344.99, eclipsing the previous high of 40,312 touched on June 4, 2019. The Nifty too reclaimed 11,900 levels thanks to stellar buying in select PSU Bank, IT, metal and auto stocks. Here are 10 stocks in which brokerages have a buy rating and are likely to give 10-60 return in next 1 year:

ICICI Bank | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 471 | Target: Rs 541 | Upside: 15 percent
2/11

ICICI Bank | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 471 | Target: Rs 541 | Upside: 15 percent

Infibeam Avenues | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 45 | Target: Rs 72 | Upside: 60 percent
3/11

Infibeam Avenues | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 45 | Target: Rs 72 | Upside: 60 percent

ITC | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 259 | Target: Rs 289 | Upside: 11 percent
4/11

ITC | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 259 | Target: Rs 289 | Upside: 11 percent

HCL Technologies | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,146 | Target: Rs 1,313 | Upside: 14 percent
5/11

HCL Technologies | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,146 | Target: Rs 1,313 | Upside: 14 percent

paper
6/11

JK Paper | Brokerage: Kotak Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 123 | Target: Rs 167 | Upside: 35 percent

NIIT | Brokerage: Kotak Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 96 | Target: Rs 115 | Upside: 19 percent
7/11

NIIT | Brokerage: Kotak Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 96 | Target: Rs 115 | Upside: 19 percent

Genus Power Infrastructures | Brokerage: Kotak Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 25 | Target: Rs 30 | Upside: 20 percent
8/11

Genus Power Infrastructures | Brokerage: Kotak Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 25 | Target: Rs 30 | Upside: 20 percent

Bandhan Bank | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 614 | Target: Rs 680 | Upside: 10 percent
9/11

Bandhan Bank | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 614 | Target: Rs 680 | Upside: 10 percent

Globus Spirit | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 117 | Target: Rs 160 | Upside: 36 percent
10/11

Globus Spirit | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 117 | Target: Rs 160 | Upside: 36 percent

UltraTech Cement | Brokerage: Geojit | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 4,123 | Target: Rs 5,170 | Upside: 25 percent
11/11

UltraTech Cement | Brokerage: Geojit | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 4,123 | Target: Rs 5,170 | Upside: 25 percent

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 11:37 am

tags #Slideshow #Stocks Views

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.