ITC hits 52-week high after better Q1 earnings: What should you do with the stock now?

ITC shares gained nearly 2 percent to touch a 52-week high of Rs 314.05 in early trade on August 2, a day after the company reported better numbers for the quarter ended June 2022.

Diversified conglomerate ITC on August 1 said its net profit on a consolidated basis for the quarter (Q1FY23) came in at Rs 4,462.25 crore, up 33.46 percent, as against Rs 3,343.44 crore registered a year back.

The number was above estimates as a CNBC TV18 poll of analysts had projected a profit of Rs 4,050 crore.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 19,831.27 crore, up 39.25 percent from Rs 14,240.76 crore logged in the same quarter last year.

The company said its cigarettes business revenue jumped 28.63 percent to Rs 7,464.10 crore year-on-year (YoY), while non-cigarette businesses contributed Rs 4,458.71 crore, up 19.49 percent YoY, to the topline.

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company post June quarter earnings

Morgan Stanley

The foreign research firm has kept 'overweight' rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 330 per share.

The top-line and EBITDA was ahead of estimates led by strong growth in paper, agriculture business.. However, cigarettes performance was in-line with expectations.

The strong results and positive near-term earnings drivers augur well for stock, reported CNBC-TV18.

CLSA

Brokerage house CLSA has maintained 'outperform' rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 330 per share.

The recovery in mobility helps strong recovery in revenue and margin, while the cigarettes business registered 25 percent volume growth with margin stable at 74 percent.

The other FMCG staged healthy growth and stable margin, while non-FMCG stages sharp recovery, said CLSA.

It is preferred pick of CLSA and it raises FY23-24 earnings estimates by 8% to capture recovery, reported CNBC-TV18.

Motilal Oswal

We have turned constructive on the stock, led by: (a) a better-than-expected demand recovery and a healthy margin outlook in cigarettes, (b) robust sales momentum in the FMCG business, (c) lower drag from the Hotels business, and (d) better capital allocation in recent years.

While valuations of global Tobacco peers have returned to pre-COVID levels (Jan'19), at 18.8x FY24 EPS, ITC still trades at a 26 percent discount to its January 2019 valuations of 25.4x one-year forward EPS.

We maintain our earlier assigned 21x EPS multiple, a 65 percent premium to its global peer average, and roll forward to June 2024 earnings. The stock has done well, with gains of 17 percent since our upgrade to buy in June 2022. We see scope for further upside, based on a healthy earnings outlook. We maintain our 'buy' rating.

Sharekhan

With no price hikes in the near term and government action on curbing illicit cigarette will help ITC to maintain volume growth momentum in the cigarette business.

Strong growth in non-cigarette FMCG business, recovery in the hotel business and sustained strong growth in the PPP business will drive double-digit revenue and PAT growth over the next two years.

Strong earnings visibility with improving growth prospects of core cigarette business and margin expansion in non-cigarette FMCG business, along with a high cash generation ability and strong dividend payout will reduce valuation gap in the coming years. We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised price target of Rs 350.

At 9:18am, ITC was quoting at Rs 312.85, up Rs 5.30, or 1.72 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.