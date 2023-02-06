ITC beats Q3 estimates with profit zooming 21%: What should be your strategy now?

The share price of ITC touched 52-week high of Rs 388.20, rising 2 percent in the early trade on February 6 after December earnings beat the estimates.

The standalone net profit zoomed 21 percent to Rs 5,031 crore from Rs 4,156 crore a year back.

The profit beat estimates by a significant margin. According to an average of estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, the company's bottomline was expected to come in at Rs 4,614 crore.

Standalone revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) grew 2.3 percent on-year to Rs 16,225.7 crore as against Rs 15,862 crore a year ago.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) grew 22 percent on-year at Rs 6,223.2 crore and EBITDA margins improved over 600 basis points to 38.4 percent.

At least 42 dead in Syria after earthquake Here's what brokerages said about the stock and the company after the December quarter earnings: Motilal Oswal The brokerage maintained the 'buy' rating with a target price at Rs 450. "There is no change in FY23 EPS but raised FY24 EPS by 3.5 percent due to better outlook after no material GST/ calamities duty increase in the Budget," it said. The brokerage is positive on ITC because (1) a better-than-expected demand recovery and a healthy margin outlook in cigarettes, (2) healthy sales momentum in the FMCG business, (3) a smart recovery in the hotels business, and (4) better capital allocation in recent years. A stable tax environment for cigarettes in recent years has allowed ITC to calibrate price increases to avoid a disruption in demand. We expect this trend to continue, which should improve cigarette volumes and earnings visibility in the medium term. Nirmal Bang The brokerage house upgraded the stock to 'buy' with revised target price of Rs 465 from Rs 385. Rural demand did see a sequential improvement, it continues to remain relatively subdued, it observed. Changes to the model have led to 6.3 percent/6.2 percent/5.5 percent upward revision in FY23/FY24/FY25 EPS. Considering strong return ratios and consistent delivery by the company, the broking house is increasing its valuation multiple by 15 percent to 26.5x on September 2024 EPS. HDFC Securities The broking major retained the 'add' rating on the stock and revised the target price to Rs 385. With consistent stability in taxes and demand environment, it expects the volume CAGR to remain healthy in the coming quarters. It has estimated a 3 percent increase in EPS for FY23/24/25. With stability in taxes and demand for cigarettes, HDFC Securities has increased its cigarette valuation multiple to 13x EV/EBITDA vs 12x. Prabhudas Lilladher The brokerage house has retained the 'accumulate' rating on the stock and increased the FY23/FY24/FY25 EPS by 1/6.2/7.3 percent and target price to Rs 438 from Rs 365. "We believe just a small increase (16 percent in NCC cess) in cigarette taxes in the FY24 Budget bodes well for volume growth (5.7 percent and 5 percent estimated for FY24/25) While near-term outlook is strong, the broking house estimates a 10.7 percent average growth in EPS over FY23-25. "The company has significant levers to increase cigarette profitability as current margins are 10ppt lower than FY20 peak margins. Any punitive increase in GST on cigarettes is a key risk to our call," said Prabhudas Lilladher. At 09:27 hrs ITC was quoting at Rs 386.40, up Rs 5.90, or 1.55 percent on the BSE. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol News