    ITC beats Q3 estimates with profit zooming 21%: What should be your strategy now?

    ITC Q3: Standalone revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) grew 2.3 percent YoY to Rs 16,225.7 crore against Rs 15,862 crore in the year-ago period.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
    The share price of ITC touched 52-week high of Rs 388.20, rising 2 percent in the early trade on February 6 after December earnings beat the estimates.

    The standalone net profit zoomed 21 percent to Rs 5,031 crore from Rs 4,156 crore a year back.

    The profit beat estimates by a significant margin. According to an average of estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, the company's bottomline was expected to come in at Rs 4,614 crore.

    Standalone revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) grew 2.3 percent on-year to Rs 16,225.7 crore as against Rs 15,862 crore a year ago.