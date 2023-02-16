IT stocks soar over three sessions, large-caps remain the darlings

The Nifty IT index has been soaring over the past three trading sessions. It gained 1 percent on February 14, about 1.13 percent on February 15 and 1.71 percent on February 16, with all stocks fuelling the benchmark index higher.

The S&P BSE IT Index has also rallied in tandem, gaining over 3 percent in the past three sessions.

Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services have been the top gainers among the large-caps, while stock-specific developments propelled the share prices of smaller companies Nucleus Software and Tanla Platforms higher.

A set of in-line quarterly results, moderate deal wins, and ‘buy on dips’ seem to be aiding the sector, analysts said. The Nifty IT index, which was among the worst sectoral performers in 2022, is up over 7 percent for the year, while the benchmark Nifty 50 is down 1 percent.

A recession view for the developed markets, which was a consensus a few months ago, still holds but with reduced intensity," Kotak Securities said in a recent report.

Shailaja Mohapatra Senior sub-editor, Moneycontrol