IT stocks soar over three sessions, large-caps remain the darlings

Shailaja Mohapatra
Feb 16, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST

Although the slowdown in global IT spending is expected to continue, only large IT services players are equipped to win billion-dollar deals

Infosys remains the top pick for analysts and brokerage houses, given its superior revenue growth.

The Nifty IT index has been soaring over the past three trading sessions. It gained 1 percent on February 14, about 1.13 percent on February 15 and 1.71 percent on February 16, with all stocks fuelling the benchmark index higher.

The S&P BSE IT Index has also rallied in tandem, gaining over 3 percent in the past three sessions.

Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services have been the top gainers among the large-caps, while stock-specific developments propelled the share prices of smaller companies Nucleus Software and Tanla Platforms higher.

A set of in-line quarterly results, moderate deal wins, and ‘buy on dips’ seem to be aiding the sector, analysts said. The Nifty IT index, which was among the worst sectoral performers in 2022, is up over 7 percent for the year, while the benchmark Nifty 50 is down 1 percent.