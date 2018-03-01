App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 23, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IT stocks pare losses post fall on US visa policy worries

The Trump administration announced a new policy that makes very tough the procedure of issuing H-1B visas to those to be employed at one or more third-party worksites

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Information technology (IT) stocks pared some losses after witnessing some pressure on the back of cautiousness on the US’ visa policy.

The Nifty IT index had fallen over half a percent before witnessing a recovery. TCS as well as Infosys had also made it to the Sensex top losers’ chart, before cutting these losses.

IT index

The Trump administration announced a new policy that makes very tough the procedure of issuing H-1B visas to those to be employed at one or more third-party worksites, a move that will hugely impact Indian IT companies and their employees.

Under the new policy, the company would have to go an extra length to prove that its H-1B employee at a third-party worksite has specific and non-qualifying speculative assignments in speciality occupation.

The H-1B programme offers temporary US visas that allow companies to hire highly skilled foreign professionals working in areas with shortages of qualified American workers.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

