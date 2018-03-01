IT stocks pare losses post fall on US visa policy worries

Information technology (IT) stocks pared some losses after witnessing some pressure on the back of cautiousness on the US’ visa policy.

The Nifty IT index had fallen over half a percent before witnessing a recovery. TCS as well as Infosys had also made it to the Sensex top losers’ chart, before cutting these losses.

The Trump administration announced a new policy that makes very tough the procedure of issuing H-1B visas to those to be employed at one or more third-party worksites, a move that will hugely impact Indian IT companies and their employees.

Under the new policy, the company would have to go an extra length to prove that its H-1B employee at a third-party worksite has specific and non-qualifying speculative assignments in speciality occupation.

The H-1B programme offers temporary US visas that allow companies to hire highly skilled foreign professionals working in areas with shortages of qualified American workers.