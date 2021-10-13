MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

IT stocks in focus ahead of Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree earnings today

Infosys may report revenue growth of 5.3 percent sequentially on a constant currency basis and 19.8 percent YoY in the quarter ended September 30.

Moneycontrol News
October 13, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT stocks remained in focus on October 13 as Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree gear up to announce their quarterly earnings during the day.

The Nifty IT index rose 0.4 percent supported by the L&T Technology Services, Tech Mahindra, Coforge, Infosys and Mindtree.

IT

Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest IT services provider, may report a revenue growth of 5.3 percent sequentially on a constant currency basis and 19.8 percent on-year for the quarter ended September 30.

Revenue growth in dollar terms is expected at about 4.8 percent on the back of a ramp-up in the Daimler AG deal, strong seasonality and broad-based growth across verticals.

Close

Related stories

Also Read - Infosys Q2 preview: Analysts expect revenue growth of 5.3% QoQ, 19.8% YoY

In Wipro, experts largely hope for a 7 percent growth in IT services revenue in constant currency terms, led by organic as well as inorganic components.

"We expect sequential revenue growth of 7.2 percent in constant currency, which is marginally above the guidance range of 5-7 percent. Revenues include inorganic component of 3 percent, while organic constant currency revenue growth of 4.1 percent will be a multi-year high," said Kotak Institutional Equities.

Also Read - Wipro Q2 Preview | Profit likely to fall but revenue may rise 7% on Capco deal & organic business

In the last week, Tata Consultancy Services reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,624 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 (Q2FY22), registering a 14.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Its consolidated revenue during the July-September period stood at Rs 46,867 crore, up 16.8 percent over the year-ago quarter, however, the numbers were largely below the street estimates.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,694.25, up Rs 9.45, or 0.56 percent, Wipro was quoting at Rs 660.00, up Rs 0.95, or 0.14 percent, and Mindtree was quoting at Rs 4,281.40, up Rs 15.35, or 0.36 percent, on the BSE in the early trading hours.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Infosys #Mindtree #Wipro
first published: Oct 13, 2021 10:46 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.