Is the sugar cycle turning favourable?

Key Highlights Uptrend in sugar demand continues Further uptick in sugar prices expected as output slumps Sharp drop in cane yield in top sugar producing state Huge demand for ethanol to support sugar sector Sub-par monsoon could dampen prospects With the exception of Uttar Pradesh, the major sugar-producing states reported a decline in production. The Indian Sugar Mill Association (ISMA) has lowered its production estimate by around 7 percent to 34 million metric tonnes (earlier estimate: 36.5 MMT) for the current sugar season (October 2022...