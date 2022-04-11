Is Karur Vysya Bank a rerating candidate?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB, CMP: Rs 52, M Cap: Rs 4,172 crore) has been one of our favourite mid-cap banking picks and every quarterly performance bolsters our confidence. While the bank had a strong Q3 FY22 as well, much of the rally in the stock has faded, thanks to the market volatility. Is it, therefore, a good time to look at KVB afresh in anticipation of a much better FY23? Worst of asset quality woes over KVB, despite its presence in...