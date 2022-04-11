English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - Today 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Is Karur Vysya Bank a rerating candidate?

    We see a meaningful acceleration in earnings in the coming quarters, riding on growth and lower credit cost on account of improvement in asset quality

    Madhuchanda Dey
    April 11, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
    Is Karur Vysya Bank a rerating candidate?

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Karur Vysya Bank (KVB, CMP: Rs 52, M Cap: Rs 4,172 crore) has been one of our favourite mid-cap banking picks and every quarterly performance bolsters our confidence. While the bank had a strong Q3 FY22 as well, much of the rally in the stock has faded, thanks to the market volatility. Is it, therefore, a good time to look at KVB afresh in anticipation of a much better FY23? Worst of asset quality woes over KVB, despite its presence in...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fledgling Hawk

      Apr 8, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A high-growth bet, Weekly Tactical Pick, Sri Lanka’s descent, Personal Finance and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | RBI shows how to be accommodative with focus on not being so

      Apr 9, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

      The central bank is walking a thin line, given the fact that the recovery remains tepid, a far cry from ADB’s Goldilocks scenario

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers