IRCTC share trades ex-split, rises 15%

The company's board of directors will meet on November 1 to consider second-quarter results

Moneycontrol News
October 28, 2021 / 12:03 PM IST
 
 
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp (IRCTC) share price rose 15 percent on October 28 as the stock traded ex-split.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp has fixed October 29 as the record date to ascertain the name of shareholders entitled to sub-division of equity shares of Rs 10 each into five equity shares of Rs 2 each.

The company's board of directors will meet on November 1 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and the half year ended on September 30, 2021.

At 10.16 am, IRCTC was quoting at Rs 920.00, up Rs 94.20, or 11.41 percent, on the BSE.

IRCTC is the only entity authorised by the Indian Railways to provide catering services, online tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and inside trains.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp
first published: Oct 28, 2021 10:39 am

