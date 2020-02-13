IRCTC share price rises 12% on robust Q3 earnings

IRCTC share price rose more than 12 percent in early trade on February 13 to touch a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,596.95 on the back of robust December quarter earnings.

The company has registered a healthy 179.66 percent (or 2.8-fold) year-on-year growth in Q3FY20 profit at Rs 205.8 crore, up from Rs 73.59 crore in the same period last year.

The sequential growth stood at 106.17 percent.

Revenue from operations grew by 64.59 percent year-on-year to Rs 715.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2019 and the same increased 39.5 percent sequentially.

EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 37.11 percent in the quarter ended December 2019, from 22.72 percent in Q3FY19 and 27.75 percent in Q2FY20.

Meanwhile, the company declared an interim dividend at the rate of Rs 10 per share, which is 100 percent of paid-up share capital.

At 09:24 hrs, IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp was quoting at Rs 1,542, up Rs 123.05, or 8.67 percent on the BSE