IRCTC share price locked at upper circuit for 2nd day after railway bookings start

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp (IRCTC) share price locked at upper circuit for the second day on May 12 after online bookings for passenger train services have opened yesterday.

Bookings for passenger train services have opened on May 11 on the IRCTC website, while the train services will start in a graded manner from May 12.

The passenger train services, including suburban trains, had been suspended following the prime minister's call for a nationwide lockdown on March 24.

The share price rose 46 percent over the last six months.

At 09:24 hrs IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp was quoting at Rs 1,367.95, up Rs 65.10, or 5.00 percent.

There were pending buy orders of 71,652 shares, with no sellers available.