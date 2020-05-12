App
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRCTC share price locked at upper circuit for 2nd day after railway bookings start

The share price rose 46 percent over the last six months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp (IRCTC) share price locked at upper circuit for the second day on May 12 after online bookings for passenger train services have opened yesterday.

Bookings for passenger train services have opened on May 11 on the IRCTC website, while the train services will start in a graded manner from May 12.

The passenger train services, including suburban trains, had been suspended following the prime minister's call for a nationwide lockdown on March 24.

Close

Also Read - List of trains resuming from May 12, how and where to book tickets, travel SOPs and other questions answered

related news

The share price rose 46 percent over the last six months.

At 09:24 hrs IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp was quoting at Rs 1,367.95, up Rs 65.10, or 5.00 percent.

Also Read - COVID-19 impact | IRCTC books reservations for over 54,000 passengers within hours

There were pending buy orders of 71,652 shares, with no sellers available.

First Published on May 12, 2020 10:00 am

