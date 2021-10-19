IRCTC market cap hits Rs 1 lakh crore after share price jumps 4% to 52-week high

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock was in the focus once again in the morning trade on October 19 after the stock jumped 4 percent intraday.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock was trading at Rs 6,159.55, up Rs 282.25, or 4.80 percent at 10.26 am. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 6,375.45.

According to BSE data, the market capitalisation of the PSU hit the Rs Rs 1-lakh-crore-mark for the first time but slipped to Rs 98,690.40 crore at 10.27 am.

The stock has given stellar return in the last year, rising more than 364 percent. IRCTC is one of the many stocks that have turned multibaggers since the last Dussehra.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

According to Gaurav Sharma, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Markets, the stock is still very well placed on charts and short-term traders should utilise dips to take fresh long positions keeping a stop loss below Rs 4,000.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.