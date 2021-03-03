Ircon International share slips nearly 7% as govt to divest stake via OFS

live bse live

Ircon International share price slipped nearly 7 percent in early trade on March 3 as the government is going to divest 10 percent stake of the company via offer for sale (OFS).

The OFS is set to open on March 3 for non-retail investors.

The floor price of the offer has been set at Rs 88 apiece against Tuesday's closing price of Rs 97.85 on the BSE.

The government had earlier revealed plans to sell up to 15 percent of its stake in the railway engineering company through the OFS route.

At 09:33 hrs, Ircon International was quoting at Rs 91.75, down Rs 6.10, or 6.23 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 108.40 and a 52-week low of Rs 58.20 on 11 February 2021 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.36 percent below its 52-week high and 57.65 percent above its 52-week low.