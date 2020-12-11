PlusFinancial Times
Ircon International share price up 9% on Rs 900 crore order from NHAI

Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2020 / 12:20 PM IST
 
 
Ircon International share price added 9 percent intraday on December 12 after the company won an order worth Rs 900 crore from NHAI.

The company has been awarded the work of up-gradation of Gurgaon- Pataudi-Rewari section of NH-352W (design length of 46. 110 km) as feeder route in the state of Haryana on Hybrid Annuity Mode valuing Rs 900 crore on competitive bidding basis by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

This work will be undertaken & executed by a special purpose vehicle which shall be incorporated by IRCON as its wholly-owned subsidiary company.

At 10:01 hrs, Ircon International was quoting at Rs 93.35, up Rs 5.35, or 6.08 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 119.76 and 52-week low Rs 58.20 on 19 February 2020 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.05 percent below its 52-week high and 60.4 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
#Buzzing Stocks #IRCON International
first published: Dec 11, 2020 10:28 am

